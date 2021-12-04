Two shops sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC)Cantt Nauseen Israr on Saturday visited various cantonment markets and inspected the enforcement of coronavirus SOPs issued by district administration to ensure the implementation of the provincial government's orders.

During checking, the AC sealed two shops and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 over violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Nauseen also distributed face masks among the shopkeepers and warned that stern action would be taken against those violating the SOPs.