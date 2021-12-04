UrduPoint.com

Two Shops Sealed For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC)Cantt Nauseen Israr on Saturday visited various cantonment markets and inspected the enforcement of coronavirus SOPs issued by district administration to ensure the implementation of the provincial government's orders

During checking, the AC sealed two shops and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 over violation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Nauseen also distributed face masks among the shopkeepers and warned that stern action would be taken against those violating the SOPs.

