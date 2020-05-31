UrduPoint.com
Two Shot Dead, Two Injured

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Two shot dead, two injured

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Two people were killed and two others sustained injuries at the General Bus Statnd, near here on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the unidentified accused shot dead Dr Ashraf and injured three others while Ejaz Ahmad during shifting to the DHQ Hospital succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, DPO Umar Saeed Mailk directed the police to arrest the accused at the earliest.

