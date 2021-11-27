UrduPoint.com

Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorists Attack On Military Post In Datta Khel

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:09 PM

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on military post in Datta Khel

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on military post in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on military post in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

The two martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Rehman, age 27 years, resident of Chitral and Lance Naik Arif, age 22 years, resident of Tank , who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during intense exchange of fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The security forces were carrying out search of the area to eliminate any terrorists found, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Chitral Tank Post Media

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Boxer Wase ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar felicitates Boxer Waseem over win

41 seconds ago
 South Africa to Share Omicron Strain Samples With ..

South Africa to Share Omicron Strain Samples With Foreign Biosecurity Bodies - O ..

42 seconds ago
 Lawrence records maiden win in weather-affected Jo ..

Lawrence records maiden win in weather-affected Joburg Open

44 seconds ago
 Farrukh condemns terrorist attacks in North Wazir ..

Farrukh condemns terrorist attacks in North Waziristan

47 seconds ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits Congo, Kazakhstan, New Zeal ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits Congo, Kazakhstan, New Zealand pavilions in Expo 2020 Dub ..

26 minutes ago
 Informal Consultations on JCPOA Start in Vienna Ah ..

Informal Consultations on JCPOA Start in Vienna Ahead of Official Talks - Russia ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.