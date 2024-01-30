Two Teens Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Two teenager motorcyclists were killed, while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Satiana police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding motorcycle collided with a rickshaw near Chak No.36-GB Bridge on Satiana-Jaranwala Road.
As a result, the motorcyclists Abdur Rehman (15) and Muhammad Ahmad (15) fell on the road and a tractor trolley ran over them.They died on the spot.
While two other boys including Aqib Munir (18) and Muhammad Tayyab (15) residents of Chak No.35-GB also received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital after providing first aid.
The area police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under way, he added.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hardware factory material gutted2 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at Metropole Cinema Lahore2 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK condemns India’s brutal policies in IIOJK, urges UN intervention2 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up for Kashmir Solidarity Day: A renewed pledge to end Indian occupation12 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case17 minutes ago
-
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power23 minutes ago
-
MOs impose Rs 966,000 fine on violators of election conduct32 minutes ago
-
HC represents Pakistan at Malaysian King Abdullah’s sending off ceremony32 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels35 minutes ago
-
Motorway various sections in Punjab closed41 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle-truck collision claims woman's life in Karachi52 minutes ago
-
Mills sealed over non-standard ghee, cooking oil1 hour ago