Two teens killed, two injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Two teenager motorcyclists were killed, while two others sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Satiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding motorcycle collided with a rickshaw near Chak No.36-GB Bridge on Satiana-Jaranwala Road.

As a result, the motorcyclists Abdur Rehman (15) and Muhammad Ahmad (15) fell on the road and a tractor trolley ran over them.They died on the spot.

While two other boys including Aqib Munir (18) and Muhammad Tayyab (15) residents of Chak No.35-GB also received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital after providing first aid.

The area police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under way, he added.