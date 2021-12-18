UrduPoint.com

Two Terrorists Killed Amid Clearance Operation In Boya, North Wazirstan: ISPR

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:19 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The security forces on Saturday killed two fleeing terrorists in a clearance operation in Boya, North Wazirstan District.

The security forces had conducted an area clearance operation in the area, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The terrorists were spotted fleeing from Mohammad khel Village towards Vezda Sar and got killed during exchange of fire, it added.

