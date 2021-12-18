Two terrorists killed amid clearance operation in Boya, North Wazirstan: ISPR

The security forces on Saturday killed two fleeing terrorists in a clearance operation in Boya, North Wazirstan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The security forces on Saturday killed two fleeing terrorists in a clearance operation in Boya, North Wazirstan District.

The security forces had conducted an area clearance operation in the area, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The terrorists were spotted fleeing from Mohammad khel Village towards Vezda Sar and got killed during exchange of fire, it added.