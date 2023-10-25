Two terrorists killed in D I Khan operation

The district police on Wednesday killed two most-wanted terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the limits of Paroa Police Station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The district police on Wednesday killed two most-wanted terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the limits of Paroa Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted on the information about the presence of terrorists Shoaib and Noman in the area who were killed in the exchange of fire.

The terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Bali Khiara group, were wanted in several cases of attacks on police and other security forces, besides sectarian target killing, the spokesman said.

The government had announced a bounty of Rs 1 million for Shoaib, he said, adding, that a passerby was also injured in the exchange of fire.