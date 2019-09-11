Two Women Commit Suicides In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:15 PM
Two women committed suicides in separate incidents here on Wednesday
A police spokesman said 36-year-old Samina of Mehmood Abad took poison after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute. She was shifted to the Allied Hospital where she expired.
Meanwhile, 50-year-old Saadia Bibi of Chak No.83-JB swallowed poisonous pills over domestic problems.
She was shifted to Allied Hospital where she died.