Two women commit suicides in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Two women committed suicides in separate incidents here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said 36-year-old Samina of Mehmood Abad took poison after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute. She was shifted to the Allied Hospital where she expired.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Saadia Bibi of Chak No.83-JB swallowed poisonous pills over domestic problems.

She was shifted to Allied Hospital where she died.