Two women injured as roof cave-in in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::Two women were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Khar Town, District Bajaur, the official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident took place in Ghaziabad neighborhood of Khar Town where the roof of a room of a local named Gulabo collapsed.

Two women were injured in the accident and were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar in an unconscious state. It is said that the women were inside the room when the accident happened.