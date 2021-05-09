UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Women Injured As Roof Cave-in In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two women injured as roof cave-in in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::Two women were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Khar Town, District Bajaur, the official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident took place in Ghaziabad neighborhood of Khar Town where the roof of a room of a local named Gulabo collapsed.

Two women were injured in the accident and were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar in an unconscious state. It is said that the women were inside the room when the accident happened.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Ghaziabad Rescue 1122 Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

3 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

4 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

4 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

10 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

10 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.