Two Young Men Drown To Death In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:26 PM

Two young men drown to death in Hyderabad

Two young men drowned while swimming in the river and in a canal here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Two young men drowned while swimming in the river and in a canal here on Saturday.

According to the police, 16 years old Muhammad Yousuf Bhayo drowned while swimming in the Indus river in Qasimabad.

The local divers pulled out the dead body and shifted it to the taluka hospital Qasimabad where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased was a resident of Sehrish Nagar area in Qasimabad.

In another incident 19 years old Abdul Jabbar Chandio drowned while swimming in the Phuleli canal.

The divers who pulled out the young man shifted him to Liaquat University Hospital where he was declared dead.

Chandio was a resident of Shoro Goth area in Qasimabad.

