Two Youngsters Tortured, Looted In Multan

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 10:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Notorious dacoit gang snatched cash and other valuables from two youngsters and tortured them for putting resistance here on Sunday.

According to police sources, nine criminals of notorious Cheena dacoit gang entered in Basti Laang and intercepted two local youngsters namely Muzaffar Iqbal and Muhammad Shahzad.

The criminals snatched mobile phones, cash Rs 30,000 and other valuables from them and also tortured them for putting resistance.

The youngsters sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the local hospital.

The Khangarh police registered the case against five nominated and four unknown outlaws.

Police sources said that the Cheena gang was involved in 29 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other heinous crimes.

