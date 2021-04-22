Two youths electrocuted in Sargodha

Two youths were electrocuted in the limits of Factory Area police station, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Two youths were electrocuted in the limits of Factory Area police station, here on Thursday.

Police sources said that Yameen and Ahmed Nawaz were installing a loud-speaker at a mosque near Chak 92/N-B when they accidentally touched the high-voltage electric wires passing over the mosque roof.

As a result,they suffered severe electric shock and were shifted to THQ hospital where they expired.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing formalities.