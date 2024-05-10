Typhoid vaccination campaign from May 13

Sindh Health department has decided to launch 10 days vaccination campaign against Typhoid in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Sindh Health department has decided to launch 10 days vaccination campaign against Typhoid in the province.

According to the announcement typhoid vaccination campaign will commence from May 13 to 22.

District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffar Khan advised all parents to vaccinated their children aged from 9 months to 15 years during the campaign.

