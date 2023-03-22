Typing Speed Competition held at SAU Tandojam

Google Developers Club, Information Technology Center organized Typing Speed Competition at the IT Centre Tandojam in which students of various IT classes participated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Google Developers Club, Information Technology Center organized Typing Speed Competition at the IT Centre Tandojam in which students of various IT classes participated.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri visited the computer lab during the competition and after the typing speed competition, a ceremony was held to distribute certificates to the successful students.

While addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that with the help of technology, innovation is coming in every field, and numerous employment opportunities have been created in the world through the IT sector. "Such type of competitions should be organized to hone the skills of our students," he added.

Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, said that Computer Science has become a broad field, the students of Sindh Agriculture University are doing many new experiments based on their ability.

Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Director IT Centre, said that this kind of competition among students is aimed at enhancing their skills and providing maximum opportunities to the students.

In this competition, Yawer Mehdi got the first position, Zain Ali Jatoi second and Farah Malik got the third position. Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri awarded them with certificates.