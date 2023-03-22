UrduPoint.com

Typing Speed Competition Held At SAU Tandojam

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Typing Speed Competition held at SAU Tandojam

Google Developers Club, Information Technology Center organized Typing Speed Competition at the IT Centre Tandojam in which students of various IT classes participated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Google Developers Club, Information Technology Center organized Typing Speed Competition at the IT Centre Tandojam in which students of various IT classes participated.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri visited the computer lab during the competition and after the typing speed competition, a ceremony was held to distribute certificates to the successful students.

While addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that with the help of technology, innovation is coming in every field, and numerous employment opportunities have been created in the world through the IT sector. "Such type of competitions should be organized to hone the skills of our students," he added.

Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, said that Computer Science has become a broad field, the students of Sindh Agriculture University are doing many new experiments based on their ability.

Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Director IT Centre, said that this kind of competition among students is aimed at enhancing their skills and providing maximum opportunities to the students.

In this competition, Yawer Mehdi got the first position, Zain Ali Jatoi second and Farah Malik got the third position. Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri awarded them with certificates.

Related Topics

Sindh World Google Technology Agriculture Farah Jatoi Event Employment

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits flour distribution centers

Commissioner visits flour distribution centers

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Day essential in our national history: Ij ..

Pakistan Day essential in our national history: Ijaz

1 minute ago
 PacWest Bancorp Latest US Bank in Trouble After De ..

PacWest Bancorp Latest US Bank in Trouble After Deposits Run, Cash Infusion

3 minutes ago
 45000 people died in TB diseases every year: Baloc ..

45000 people died in TB diseases every year: Balochistan Health Minister Syed Eh ..

1 minute ago
 Muhammad Khan Bhatti remanded in FIA custody in mo ..

Muhammad Khan Bhatti remanded in FIA custody in money laundering case

1 minute ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman pays homa ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman pays homage to martyred Brig Barki

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.