Tyre Burst: Three killed, seven injured on Motorway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Three persons including two children were killed while seven others received injuries in a car accident in Sammundri police limits.

Police spokesman said on Friday that a speedy car turned turtle after a tyre burst and collided with a footpath on M-3 Motorway near Summundri Interchange.

As a result, Misbah wife of Muhammad Sufiyan Chak 5 Shahkot, her daughter Arfa, 6 and niece Aiza, 3, received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas driver Muhammad Sufiyan, his sister-in-law Naheed Akhtar and five children received injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sammundri.

The police took the bodies into custody and started an investigation, spokesman added.