UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a walk and a seminar to mark the World Water Day on Friday, in which the participants were given awareness about water saving and clean water.

On the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the event was held in collaboration with National Institute of food Science and Technology, Pak Korea Nutrition Center and Punjab Food Authority.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that many diseases could be controlled by ensuring clean water.

He said "we have to create awareness among the people about saving water and its importance."

Dean Food Sciences Prof Dr. Masood Sadiq Butt said that due to lack of an access to clean water, public health problems are aggravating

Director General National Institute of Food Science and Technology Dr Imran Pasha said his institution continuously organizes programs to create awareness along with modern research on malnutrition and public health.

Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, Dr. Ahmad Din, Dr. Allah Rakha, Dr. Isa Khan and others also spoke on this occasion.