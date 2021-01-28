UAF inks MoU with Umer Siddique Group

University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Umer Siddique Group Lahore for the establishment of bilateral cooperation in research and development on eco-conscious bast and leaves fiber like hump, jute, sisal, and banana fiber in the textile industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ):University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Umer Siddique Group Lahore for the establishment of bilateral cooperation in research and development on eco-conscious bast and leaves fiber like hump, jute, sisal, and banana fiber in the textile industry.

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer and Malik Muhammad Imran, Director Marketing, Supply Chain Umer Siddique Group Apparel and Textile.

UAF spokesman said that establishment of bilateral cooperation in research & development on eco-conscious bast was meant to providing a long-lasting and stable platform for the scientific and technological advantage of the research institutions of both sides.

Both institutions will also transfer and apply technical achievement into the production practices. It was also agreed upon for the cultivation of the plants for extraction of bast and leaf fiber, its screening, characterization, and evaluation of bast and leaves fibers cultivator for processing. Both institutions will also work on industrialization of new eco-friendly fiber.

Registrar Umar Saeed, director ORIC Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dean Food Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Principal Officer Public Relations Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director External Linkages Prof Ashfaq Chatha, Dr Asad Farooq from Department of Fiber and Textile, and other notables also attended the meeting.