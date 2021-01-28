UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF Inks MoU With Umer Siddique Group

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:12 AM

UAF inks MoU with Umer Siddique Group

University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Umer Siddique Group Lahore for the establishment of bilateral cooperation in research and development on eco-conscious bast and leaves fiber like hump, jute, sisal, and banana fiber in the textile industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ):University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Umer Siddique Group Lahore for the establishment of bilateral cooperation in research and development on eco-conscious bast and leaves fiber like hump, jute, sisal, and banana fiber in the textile industry.

The MoU was inked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer and Malik Muhammad Imran, Director Marketing, Supply Chain Umer Siddique Group Apparel and Textile.

UAF spokesman said that establishment of bilateral cooperation in research & development on eco-conscious bast was meant to providing a long-lasting and stable platform for the scientific and technological advantage of the research institutions of both sides.

Both institutions will also transfer and apply technical achievement into the production practices. It was also agreed upon for the cultivation of the plants for extraction of bast and leaf fiber, its screening, characterization, and evaluation of bast and leaves fibers cultivator for processing. Both institutions will also work on industrialization of new eco-friendly fiber.

Registrar Umar Saeed, director ORIC Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Dean Food Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Principal Officer Public Relations Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Director External Linkages Prof Ashfaq Chatha, Dr Asad Farooq from Department of Fiber and Textile, and other notables also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Textile From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

38 seconds ago

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

1 hour ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

2 hours ago

Poland to implement near-total ban on abortion

27 minutes ago

Amnesty urges Morocco to release dissident histori ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.