FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Janazgah situated on three-kanal land of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in front of Qaim Sain Darbar will never be removed from the university land in best interest of the public and its administrative matters are being run in consultation with the local people as a community service.

This was stated by UAF Spokesman Prof Dr Jalal Arif while addressing a news conference here on Friday. He said that some influential people were attempting to illegally occupy another 19-kanal university land, situated beside the Janazgah that will not be allowed.

He clarified that the Supreme Court had given a verdict in favour of the university regarding the ownership of the land. He said that the UAF works in the best interest of the public and respects the sanctity of Janazgah. He added that the university management was in contact with the people of the area for all welfare works. He urged people to support the truth and discourage miscreants and do not take the law into their hands.