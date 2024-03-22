UAF Promises Janazgah Won't Be Removed From University Land
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM
The Janazgah situated on three-kanal land of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in front of Qaim Sain Darbar will never be removed from the university land in best interest of the public and its administrative matters are being run in consultation with the local people as a community service
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Janazgah situated on three-kanal land of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in front of Qaim Sain Darbar will never be removed from the university land in best interest of the public and its administrative matters are being run in consultation with the local people as a community service.
This was stated by UAF Spokesman Prof Dr Jalal Arif while addressing a news conference here on Friday. He said that some influential people were attempting to illegally occupy another 19-kanal university land, situated beside the Janazgah that will not be allowed.
He clarified that the Supreme Court had given a verdict in favour of the university regarding the ownership of the land. He said that the UAF works in the best interest of the public and respects the sanctity of Janazgah. He added that the university management was in contact with the people of the area for all welfare works. He urged people to support the truth and discourage miscreants and do not take the law into their hands.
Recent Stories
Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 280
Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week
More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties
Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance
'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study
ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections
Finance minister for enhancing Pak-Germany bilateral trade
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance4 minutes ago
-
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week4 minutes ago
-
More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts4 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties4 minutes ago
-
Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance2 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections2 minutes ago
-
Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture18 minutes ago
-
PM seeks comprehensive strategy for increase in IT exports18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar18 minutes ago
-
Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case41 minutes ago
-
UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day41 minutes ago
-
47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts38 minutes ago