Open Menu

UAF Promises Janazgah Won't Be Removed From University Land

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM

UAF promises Janazgah won't be removed from university land

The Janazgah situated on three-kanal land of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in front of Qaim Sain Darbar will never be removed from the university land in best interest of the public and its administrative matters are being run in consultation with the local people as a community service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Janazgah situated on three-kanal land of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in front of Qaim Sain Darbar will never be removed from the university land in best interest of the public and its administrative matters are being run in consultation with the local people as a community service.

This was stated by UAF Spokesman Prof Dr Jalal Arif while addressing a news conference here on Friday. He said that some influential people were attempting to illegally occupy another 19-kanal university land, situated beside the Janazgah that will not be allowed.

He clarified that the Supreme Court had given a verdict in favour of the university regarding the ownership of the land. He said that the UAF works in the best interest of the public and respects the sanctity of Janazgah. He added that the university management was in contact with the people of the area for all welfare works. He urged people to support the truth and discourage miscreants and do not take the law into their hands.

Related Topics

Supreme Court All From Best University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh cha ..

Seamers put Sri Lanka in control as Bangladesh chase 280

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations

Pakistan, UK vow to strengthen bilateral relations

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

4 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, b ..

Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance

4 minutes ago
 Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation we ..

Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week

4 minutes ago
 More than 6 million acres of land in country affec ..

More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts

4 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers ..

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties

4 minutes ago
 Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls fo ..

Tragic death under avalanche spurs urgent calls for road maintenance

2 minutes ago
 'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study

'Good boy!' Dogs do understand us, says new study

2 minutes ago
 ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-el ..

ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate by-elections

2 minutes ago
 Finance minister for enhancing Pak-Germany bilater ..

Finance minister for enhancing Pak-Germany bilateral trade

2 minutes ago
 Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architectur ..

Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan