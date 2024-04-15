Open Menu

UAF Ranked No 1 In Pakistan, 10th In Asia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) QS World University Ranking 2024 has declared the University of Agriculture Faisalabad as the 56th best university across the globe in the subject Agriculture and Forestry and 10th in Asia while the UAF is at the top in the country. It has jumped to ten spots this year.

The UAF spokesman said on Monday that according to the last year's ranking of QS World University Ranking 2023, the UAF was ranked at 66th position in the world, and 12th in Asia.

The UAF is not only progressing in the international ranking but also excelling in solving farmers' problems and community services.

The university has the distinction of having drafted a ten-year agricultural policy at the government level to address agricultural challenges while enabling prosperity and increased productivity. It has strong international collaboration under which tangible research work was being carried out.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan while congratulating the faculty on this success expressed hope that in the future, this institution will continue to play its pivotal role in progressing and ensuring food security.

He said the UAF was the only educational institution in the country which had been included in the top 100 universities in the world for the past decade, while it holds the honor of being the top ranked university in the country, which was a source of pride for the agricultural community and the entire country.

Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Director Prof Dr Muhammad Jafar Jaskani said that progress had been made in all parameters of international quality ie academic reputation, employer reputation, citation research paper, H-index indicates and International Research Network.

More Stories From Pakistan