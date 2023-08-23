UAF, SYNU ink MoU for ecosystem lab

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) singed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Shenyang Normal University (SYNU) to establish a laboratory of "ecosystem restoration and sustainable development" in addition to collaborate in the area of academia and research for getting benefits from each others' experiences.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan signed the agreement online with his counterpart Vice President of SYNU Prof Tong Yuping on behalf of their institutions.

Prof Muhammad Jalal Arif Chairman the Department of Entomology/Principal Officer Department of Public Relations, and Publications UAF; Prof Muhammad Jafar Jaskani, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UAF; Prof Muhammad Saqib, Director of External Linkages, UAF; Associate Prof Abid Ali, Department of Entomology, Associate Senior Tutor and Associate Director Students' Affairs, Dr Zeeshan Ahmed the Assistant Prof, Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography, Chinese Academy of Sciences visited the Shenyang Normal University and attended the MoU signing ceremony physically.

Dean of the School of Life Sciences Professor Zhang Yang, Party Secretary Liu Haibang, Professor Zheng Guo, Deputy Director of the Scientific Research Division Qi Nan, Deputy Director of the International Exchange and Cooperation Office Hu Bo, Vice Deans of the School of Life Sciences Dong Bingjun and Liu Xinyu also attended the ceremony which was presided over by Zhang Wei Director of the International Exchange and Cooperation Department.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Shenyang Normal University for warm hospitality and said that through this visit, the Pakistani delegation had established substantive cooperative relations with SYN University, built an inter-university joint laboratory, and deepened the friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan.

He hoped that China and Pakistan would actively carry out more innovative cooperation projects in ecosystem restoration and sustainable development in the future in addition to deepen scientific research cooperation and jointly promote the high-quality development of "Belt and Road".

Vice President SYNU Tong Yuping in his welcome address introduced the outstanding achievements of the internationalization of SYNU education, the advantages and characteristics of disciplines, as well as the development history, discipline characteristics and external exchange achievements of the School of Life Sciences.

She expressed her gratitude to Associate Professor Abid Ali, who conducted teaching and scientific research cooperation in the School of Life Sciences in 2020, and thanked for his outstanding contributions to academic research, talent training, teaching and other aspects of the School of Life Sciences during the cooperation period.

This exchange, it will build a bridge in various fields, promote in-depth cooperation between the two sides in education, science and technology and culture, deepen the beautiful friendship between China and Pakistan, and jointly promote the high-quality development of China and Pakistan, she added.

Associate Prof Dr Abid Ali said that in Pakistan, land degradation had been eroding agricultural output and we looked forward to green technology to address this problem.

After signing the MoU, Dean Zhang Yang and Prof Muhammad Jalal Arif jointly inaugurated the "Ecosystem Restoration and Sustainable Development" inter-university joint laboratory in order to promote "Belt and Road" initiative and good relationship between the two alumni.

Vice President SYNU Tong Yuping presented appointment letters of guest professors to Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Dr Muhammad Jafar Jaskani, Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif, Dr Muhammad Saqib, Dr Abid Ali and Dr Zeeshan Ahmed.

Subsequently, the first bilateral academic conference of the Inter-University Joint Laboratory of "Ecosystem Restoration and Sustainable Development" was held, which was co-chaired by Dean Zhang Yang and Associate Professor Abid Ali.

At the meeting, a total of six representatives from China and Pakistan held academic discussions on ecosystem restoration and sustainable development.

During the visit, the delegation also visited the facilities of the college of Life Sciences andthe Liaoning Paleontological Museum located at SYNU.