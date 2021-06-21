UrduPoint.com
UAF To Launch More BS Programs At Its Community College

Mon 21st June 2021

UAF to launch more BS programs at its Community College

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Jhang Road Community College will be made more vibrant by launching more four-year BS program Basic Sciences from the next academic session.

It will be taken in the next Academic Council in this regards, said UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi in a meeting after visiting the PARS Campus along with the Principal Officer Community College Prof. Dr. Haq Nawaz Bhatti.

The Vice Chancellor said that no compromise would be made on the quality of education and merit.

He directed the officers concerned to provide uninterrupted internet services round the clock in PARS Campus.

He urged the teachers and administrative staff and officers to discharge their responsibilities with utmost honesty.

Principal Officer Dr. Haq Nawaz Bhatti said that 800 youths are studying in the morning and evening degree programs at the PARS while 300 youths are studying in the FSC.

Later, the Vice Chancellor also planted a sapling in a hostel.

