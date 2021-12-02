UC employees stage protest for online payment of salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Union Council (UC) employees here on Wednesday organized a protest rally and staged sit-in outside the district council building for getting their monthly salaries online.

A large number of employees led by Union Council Employees Union leaders Sayed Sajid Shah Bukhari, Sayed Naveed Shah Bukhari and others chanted slogans in favour of their demand.

They asked higher authorities to ensure payment of their monthly salaries through an online system.

They warned that if their demand was not been accepted they would go on strike across the province.