UET, Rotary Club Join Hands For Cultivation Of Miyawaki Forests

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

UET, Rotary Club join hands for cultivation of Miyawaki Forests

To achieve the goal of a Clean and Green Pakistan, a delegation of the Rotary E-Club Lahore visited the UET New Campus and met Campus Coordinator Prof Dr Tanveer Iqbal to launch the 'Miyawaki Forests' project there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :To achieve the goal of a Clean and Green Pakistan, a delegation of the Rotary E-Club Lahore visited the UET New Campus and met Campus Coordinator Prof Dr Tanveer Iqbal to launch the 'Miyawaki Forests' project there.

During the meeting, President Rotary E-Club Engr Bilal Asghar, and Engr Danish Jaffery, who were part of the delegation, highlighted that the Japanese Miyawaki method was a new technique, under which four plants are grown in one-meter radius near to each other, that make trees growth 10 times faster than normal plantation. He said that Rotary E-Club had already donated more than 300 plants in April 2021 and would continue donating more, in collaboration with the university, to expand the Miyawaki Forests.

Prof Dr Tanveer Iqbal, Coordinator, UET New Campus, thanked the delegation for contributing to the dream of a Clean and Green Pakistan and appreciated their commitment.

At UET New Campus, Jaman, Moringa, Bakcain, Guava and some other native species were planted. Services of university's Horticulturist Ali Raza were appreciated and responsibility of monitoring and proper maintenance of Miyawaki Forest project at UET New Campus was assigned to him.

