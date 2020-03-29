UrduPoint.com
UET's Scientists Working Groups To Work Against COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar has given the task to working groups to start work on production of gel, hand sanitiser, disinfectant hand wash, face mask, and ventilator on immediate basis.

The decision was taken with the focus to help solve the ongoing problems related to COVID-1.9 as well as be useful in future under medical emergencies.

The VC had formed various working groups in this regard, two working groups from Chemical Engineering and Chemistry departments.

Under the supervision of their deans, the departments have produced multiple lines of sanitisers, liquid disinfectant soaps, herbal antiviral disinfectants, and alcohol based sprays. The groups have produced these items according to the formulations recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO), according to a spokesperson.

The university has distributed sanitisers and disinfectant liquid soap among 163 international students who were living in the hostels, guards, and other essential staff.

Three teams from Mechatronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering departments were working on the design and prototyping of cost effective ventilators. They have submitted proposals for funding through HEC's RAPID Research and Innovation Proposals as well as PM Task Force on Knowledge Economy invitation for proposals under Indigenously Developed Ventilators for Prototype Testing.

These initiatives were being spearheaded by Dr Shahid Rafique, Dr Naveed Ramzan, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, Dr K M Hassan, Dr Nasir Hayat, Dr Tanveer Iqbal, Dr Saima Tahir, Dr Ali Raza, Dr Ali Kazim, DrAsif Ali Qaiser, and Qazi Omar.

