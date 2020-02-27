UrduPoint.com
UK Delegation Visits Emergency Services Academy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:41 PM

A delegation from the International Emergency Team United Kingdom (IET-UK) Thursday visited the Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy to discus provision of training to the staff in specialised fields as per international practices

The delegation was led by Mehrban Sadiq, National Chair of International Emergency Team UK, and consisted of seven other members. They shared their best practices of fire emergency response, promoting development and safe communities. During the visit, the British Fire and Rescue experts inspected the academic facilities, training simulators (Fire Fit Challenge, Fire Tower & Fire Burn House), practical sessions of fire trainings including fire-fighting, fire prevention, fire investigation, risk assessment, fire hazard and also reviewed training modules.

The delegation appreciated the presence of professional quality instruments in the Emergency Services Academy and expressed their satisfaction over the environment and the available resources of fire and safety.

Rescue-1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, briefing the visiting delegation, said that to ensure advanced training of instructors/fire rescuers in accordance with the international standards, collaborative working at the international level was very effective. He said the UK serving and retired fire personnel and fire cadets were helping in ensuring the standard of the training imparted to the rescuers at the services academy as per British standards.

He said that the British Fire & Rescue, Disaster Management, and Sustainable Development experts would also share the best practices and operational expertise with the Rescue-1122.

