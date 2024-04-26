UK Higher Education Leaders Visit CUI
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Higher Education Leaders from the UK along with British Council officials visited COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Friday to explore avenues of cooperation in higher education sector.
The visit was aimed at building sustainable person-to-person and institution-to-institution contacts and collaborations with British universities.
The delegation is visiting Pakistan from April 21 to 27 under the Pak-UK Education Gateway – a partnership project between HEC and the British Council.
Delegates from the University of Glasgow, University of Salford, Cardiff University, University of London, Queen Mary University of London, Staffordshire University, University of Exeter, INTO University and Bangor University were part of the visit. Senior officials from the UK’s Department for business and Trade, Department for Education and Office for Students and the British Council also accompanied the delegates.
Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector of CUI welcomed the delegates on behalf of COMSATS University and shared the historic exchanges with UK that had contributed to the development of CUI as one of the leading institutions of learning in Pakistan.
In his welcome address, Rector Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar said, “CUI has had a longstanding affiliation with the universities in UK. It is really heartening to have UK Higher Education Leaders here to explore and potentially discover more opportunities and avenues where our faculty and students can be engaged with UK universities”.
He thanked the Scottish Higher Education Trade Envoy for their cooperation in providing scholarships to female students of CUI.
Dr. Hammad Omer, T.I., Head International Office informed the delegates on CUI’s past engagements with the United Kingdom.
He revealed that former Prime Minister of the UK, The Rt Hon Lord Cameron visited CUI in April 2011. Around 20 collaborative agreements have been signed with UK universities.
Since its inception, over 190 delegates from UK higher education institutions have visited CUI, with over 110 CUI officials reciprocating visits to various research and development organizations and universities in the UK.
One hundred fifty (150) UK Alumni are currently serving as faculty members, officers, and staff across all CUI campuses, further cementing the enduring bonds between our nations.
A memorandum of understanding on research cooperation between the University of Glasgow, Scotland, and COMSATS University was signed at the occasion.
During the visit, the delegates interacted with the faculty and students.
A certificate distribution ceremony for Scottish scholarship recipients for female students of CUI was also arranged by the university. Prof. Moyra Boland, Dean for Global Engagement – Central and South Asia on behalf of the Scottish Higher Education Trade Envoy and the UK delegation, said, “We are delighted to be here and very much looking forward to what we can achieve together. How we can conclude mutually beneficial partnerships together between the UK and Pakistan”.
Ms. Sarah Parvez, Head of Education, British Council Pakistan revealed that the British Council is planning to launch the second phase of the Pak-UK Education Gateway project in May 2024 as per the latest directive of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The project will develop collaboration between the UK universities and Pakistani universities.
This will help create opportunities for students, faculty and for joint research.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passco continue operations to procure 75000 ton wheat in Burewala zone, says zonal head7 minutes ago
-
Pak Chef attracts tourists through traditional cuisines at cooking competition7 minutes ago
-
World Earth Day observed in Sukkur7 minutes ago
-
JICA delegation visits Education Secretariat South Punjab7 minutes ago
-
NH&MP conducts road safety awareness seminar for students7 minutes ago
-
Lahore-Paris rally to highlight the positive image of Pakistan; Rana Mashhood7 minutes ago
-
DPO inaugurates blood donation camp7 minutes ago
-
9th class student stabbed in Kohat7 minutes ago
-
Pak Chef attracts tourists through traditional cuisines at cooking competition17 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conducted 1,213 search & combing operations this year17 minutes ago
-
Inimical forces impeding Pakistan's development to be failed with nation's support: COAS27 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies April 21 bye-elections winners27 minutes ago