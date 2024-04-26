UK higher Education leaders visit CUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Higher Education Leaders from the UK along with British Council officials visited COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Friday to explore avenues of cooperation in higher education sector.

The visit was aimed at building sustainable person-to-person and institution-to-institution contacts and collaborations with British universities.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan from April 21 to 27 under the Pak-UK Education Gateway – a partnership project between HEC and the British Council.

Delegates from the University of Glasgow, University of Salford, Cardiff University, University of London, Queen Mary University of London, Staffordshire University, University of Exeter, INTO University and Bangor University were part of the visit. Senior officials from the UK’s Department for business and Trade, Department for Education and Office for Students and the British Council also accompanied the delegates.

Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector of CUI welcomed the delegates on behalf of COMSATS University and shared the historic exchanges with UK that had contributed to the development of CUI as one of the leading institutions of learning in Pakistan.

In his welcome address, Rector Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar said, “CUI has had a longstanding affiliation with the universities in UK. It is really heartening to have UK Higher Education Leaders here to explore and potentially discover more opportunities and avenues where our faculty and students can be engaged with UK universities”.

He thanked the Scottish Higher Education Trade Envoy for their cooperation in providing scholarships to female students of CUI.

Dr. Hammad Omer, T.I., Head International Office informed the delegates on CUI’s past engagements with the United Kingdom.

He revealed that former Prime Minister of the UK, The Rt Hon Lord Cameron visited CUI in April 2011. Around 20 collaborative agreements have been signed with UK universities.

Since its inception, over 190 delegates from UK higher education institutions have visited CUI, with over 110 CUI officials reciprocating visits to various research and development organizations and universities in the UK.

One hundred fifty (150) UK Alumni are currently serving as faculty members, officers, and staff across all CUI campuses, further cementing the enduring bonds between our nations.

A memorandum of understanding on research cooperation between the University of Glasgow, Scotland, and COMSATS University was signed at the occasion.

During the visit, the delegates interacted with the faculty and students.

A certificate distribution ceremony for Scottish scholarship recipients for female students of CUI was also arranged by the university. Prof. Moyra Boland, Dean for Global Engagement – Central and South Asia on behalf of the Scottish Higher Education Trade Envoy and the UK delegation, said, “We are delighted to be here and very much looking forward to what we can achieve together. How we can conclude mutually beneficial partnerships together between the UK and Pakistan”.

Ms. Sarah Parvez, Head of Education, British Council Pakistan revealed that the British Council is planning to launch the second phase of the Pak-UK Education Gateway project in May 2024 as per the latest directive of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The project will develop collaboration between the UK universities and Pakistani universities.

This will help create opportunities for students, faculty and for joint research.