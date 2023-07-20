Open Menu

Ukrainian FM Arriving In Islamabad Today On 2-day Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 20, 2023 | 11:11 AM

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

Dmytro Kuleba will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold detailed talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2023) Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba is arriving in Islamabad today on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

During the visit, he will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold detailed talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Ukraine.

(Details to follow)

