LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of the United Kingdom's (UK) Department of International Development (DID) called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&MED), here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the delegation included Development Director Annabelle Gerry, Amna Khan and Health Advisor Dr Sara Shahzad.

During the meeting, the Punjab Minister for Health discussed with the DID team about upgradation of public sector hospital, capacity enhancement initiatives for Nursing schools, Sustainable Development Goals, Mother and Child Indicators and Family Planning Program.

The delegation congratulated Dr Yasmin Rashid for successfully combating the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, the upgradation project for many Primary healthcare facilities was underway.

She said that Punjab was taking all-out measures to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, adding that population growth was affecting the pace of progress.

She said that a number of new Mother and Child Hospitals were being built on a fast pace to improve Mother and Child Health Indicators.

The provincial minister said, "We are scaling up the capacity and services at the nursing schools", adding, "We are also providing Sehat Insaf Cards to people living below the poverty line." She mentioned the Punjab government was working hard to improve healthcare service delivery to the people.

Development Director Annabelle Gerry said the DID would fully support the Punjab government in development initiatives.

She expressed appreciation for the services of Dr Yasmin Rashid in reforming the health landscape of Punjab.