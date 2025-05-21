- Home
Ulema Conference Held To Promote National Unity & Solidarity With Armed Forces, Special Prayers Offered For Khuzdar
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 10:13 PM
An important Ulema Conference on “promoting national unity, harmony and Unity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan” was held at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon
The event was attended by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, religious scholars from various schools of thought and members of civil society.
In his address, the DC stated that wars only bring destruction, that’s why our country was against wars, however, he affirmed that the country’s armed forces were fully capable of responding to any aggression with strength as recently demonstrated to the world. He praised the Pakistani nation for its unwavering support of the military and its ability to unite in the face of challenges.
He also stressed the importance of continuing such gatherings to foster national solidarity in the future.
During the conference, religious scholars highlighted the teachings of islam regarding brotherhood, tolerance and peace. They expressed strong support for the armed forces, acknowledging their role in safeguarding the country. The scholars noted that prayers were being offered in every mosque for the country's well-being, and today's conference reflected the collective spirit of unity.
The conference concluded with special prayers for the martyrs of the Khuzdar blast and collective supplications for the peace, progress and unity of the nation.
