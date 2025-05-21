Open Menu

Ulema Conference Held To Promote National Unity & Solidarity With Armed Forces, Special Prayers Offered For Khuzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 10:13 PM

Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, special prayers offered for Khuzdar

An important Ulema Conference on “promoting national unity, harmony and Unity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan” was held at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) An important Ulema Conference on “promoting national unity, harmony and Unity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan” was held at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.

The event was attended by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, religious scholars from various schools of thought and members of civil society.

In his address, the DC stated that wars only bring destruction, that’s why our country was against wars, however, he affirmed that the country’s armed forces were fully capable of responding to any aggression with strength as recently demonstrated to the world. He praised the Pakistani nation for its unwavering support of the military and its ability to unite in the face of challenges.

He also stressed the importance of continuing such gatherings to foster national solidarity in the future.

During the conference, religious scholars highlighted the teachings of islam regarding brotherhood, tolerance and peace. They expressed strong support for the armed forces, acknowledging their role in safeguarding the country. The scholars noted that prayers were being offered in every mosque for the country's well-being, and today's conference reflected the collective spirit of unity.

The conference concluded with special prayers for the martyrs of the Khuzdar blast and collective supplications for the peace, progress and unity of the nation.

Recent Stories

Ulema conference held to promote national unity & ..

Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, ..

3 minutes ago
 PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Kh ..

PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar

3 minutes ago
 Court indicts accused in case relating to killing ..

Court indicts accused in case relating to killing of Rangers personnel

3 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes

RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes

3 minutes ago
 National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on po ..

National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on power sector indigenization

5 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security m ..

Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security matters

5 minutes ago
RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on prom ..

RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

5 minutes ago
 Hainan Free Trade Port-UAE Promotion Conference he ..

Hainan Free Trade Port-UAE Promotion Conference held in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser

Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser

17 minutes ago
 DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of scho ..

DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrori ..

17 minutes ago
 Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s def ..

Court seeks fresh arguments in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation suit against Murad Sae ..

17 minutes ago
 Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown

Chiniot police arrested 7 criminals on crackdown

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan