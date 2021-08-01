Ulema Council to stage rallies on Aug 5 against Indian illegal act in held Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Central Ulema Council Pakistan Chairman Saibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi has announced staging protest rallies across country on Aug 5 against illegal annexation of held Kashmir by India.

Talking to the media at Khatm-e-Nabuwat Islamic Research Centre here on Sunday, he said that the Ulema Council demanded the United Nations play its role for resolving the Kashmir issue. He paid rich tribute to martyrs of the held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood with them in their struggle for freedom. He appreciated the government for highlighting the Kashmir issue at every international forum.

He said the Ulema Council was launching a mass contact campaign titled Istehkam-e-Pakistan for promotion of national sovereignty and patriotism during the current month.

"We want peace in Afghanistan and the role of Pakistani government in Afghan peace process is admirable," he said.

Various ulema including Maulana Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Khalid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Shabir Ahmed Usmani, Mian Muhammad Tayyab Advocate, Allam Hafeez-ur-Rehman and others were also present.