UrduPoint.com

Ulema's Delegation Calls On CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Ulema's delegation calls on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with Ulema's delegation headed by President Wafaq-ul-Madaras Al-Arabia Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani.

During the meeting, Ulema paid rich tributes to CM Parvez Elahi for taking exemplary steps with regard to the service of religion.

The CM on this occasion said that religious works are being done in a rightful manner due to the prayers and blessings of Ulema.

CM apprised that Muthahida Ulema-i- board Punjab Amendment Bill and University of Quran and Seerat Studies Bill is being presented in the assembly. He said that soon after assuming the office of chief minister, he immediately restored the Quran Board adding that Nazara and Quranic translation has been made compulsory for students in every school and college of Punjab.

CM maintained that if the minds of students are diverted towards the religion, then a strong nation will be built.

One lac jobs are generated for the Ulema and Hafiz to impart teaching in Nazara and Quran to the students.

Parvez Elahi said that Allah Almighty bestowed on him distinction to introduce first ever legislation for the eradication of interest from the province adding that 10 years punishment has been fixed in case of getting interest at a private level.

Legislation has also been done for a staunch belief in Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) and for the first time it has been incorporated in the marriage certificate.The grade of Imam Masjid has been enhanced and they are also being given promotion.

CM directed the administration not to stop NOCs of mosques without any solid reason.

Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani President Wafaqul Madaris lauded CM Parvez Elahi for doing immense work for the religion in a short span of time. He also thanked Punjab government for imposing a ban on the controversial movie.

Maulana Hanif Jalandari, Maulana Ibrahim, Maulana Ahmad, Maulana Omer Abbas and Maulana Zaid were also present during the meeting.

Provincial Advisor Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA and Spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Rasikh Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asad Ullah Khan and others participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Film And Movies Government Of Punjab Punjab Marriage Mosque From Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

13 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

22 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

22 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

22 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.