LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with Ulema's delegation headed by President Wafaq-ul-Madaras Al-Arabia Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani.

During the meeting, Ulema paid rich tributes to CM Parvez Elahi for taking exemplary steps with regard to the service of religion.

The CM on this occasion said that religious works are being done in a rightful manner due to the prayers and blessings of Ulema.

CM apprised that Muthahida Ulema-i- board Punjab Amendment Bill and University of Quran and Seerat Studies Bill is being presented in the assembly. He said that soon after assuming the office of chief minister, he immediately restored the Quran Board adding that Nazara and Quranic translation has been made compulsory for students in every school and college of Punjab.

CM maintained that if the minds of students are diverted towards the religion, then a strong nation will be built.

One lac jobs are generated for the Ulema and Hafiz to impart teaching in Nazara and Quran to the students.

Parvez Elahi said that Allah Almighty bestowed on him distinction to introduce first ever legislation for the eradication of interest from the province adding that 10 years punishment has been fixed in case of getting interest at a private level.

Legislation has also been done for a staunch belief in Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) and for the first time it has been incorporated in the marriage certificate.The grade of Imam Masjid has been enhanced and they are also being given promotion.

CM directed the administration not to stop NOCs of mosques without any solid reason.

Maulana Muhammad Taqi Usmani President Wafaqul Madaris lauded CM Parvez Elahi for doing immense work for the religion in a short span of time. He also thanked Punjab government for imposing a ban on the controversial movie.

Maulana Hanif Jalandari, Maulana Ibrahim, Maulana Ahmad, Maulana Omer Abbas and Maulana Zaid were also present during the meeting.

Provincial Advisor Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA and Spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Rasikh Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asad Ullah Khan and others participated in the meeting.