UrduPoint.com

UN Accepts Fundamental Right Of Kashmiris But India Refuses: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:06 PM

UN accepts fundamental right of Kashmiris but India refuses: minister

Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has said that the United Nations (UN) has accepted the fundamental right of Kashmiris, but India has refused to implement the UN resolutions about giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has said that the United Nations (UN) has accepted the fundamental right of Kashmiris, but India has refused to implement the UN resolutions about giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that it was very disturbing situation that the Indian forces were killing generations after generations of Kashmiris to turn the Muslim-majority into minority in the IIOJ&K (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir).

He said that people of Pakistan firmly stand with their Kashmiri brethren and support their fair struggle. He said the people of Kashmir were demanding their right to self-determination, but India was suppressing their internationally-acknowledged movement.

He also expressed concerns over the lukewarm attitude of the international human rights organisations, which had failed to take cognizance of the situation.

He said that Pakistani nation fully supported their Kashmiri brethren, who were ready to sacrifice their lives for getting rid of the Indian yoke.

He said Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian act of annexation of IIOJ&K. "We will also continue providing moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people until they were granted the right to self-determination," Kastro added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Minority Jammu Moral

Recent Stories

Two killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps ..

Two killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps

3 minutes ago
 Thatha water supply reference adjourned till Aug 1 ..

Thatha water supply reference adjourned till Aug 12

3 minutes ago
 District admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Tehkal loca ..

District admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Tehkal locality

3 minutes ago
 CM directs line deptts to remain alert to deal wit ..

CM directs line deptts to remain alert to deal with possible monsoon floods

3 minutes ago
 Chinese shuttlers march on at Tokyo Games

Chinese shuttlers march on at Tokyo Games

6 minutes ago
 Intra-party elections a key part of the PTI's cons ..

Intra-party elections a key part of the PTI's constitution: Ahmad Jawad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.