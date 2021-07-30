UN accepts fundamental right of Kashmiris but India refuses: minister

Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has said that the United Nations (UN) has accepted the fundamental right of Kashmiris, but India has refused to implement the UN resolutions about giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has said that the United Nations (UN) has accepted the fundamental right of Kashmiris, but India has refused to implement the UN resolutions about giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that it was very disturbing situation that the Indian forces were killing generations after generations of Kashmiris to turn the Muslim-majority into minority in the IIOJ&K (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir).

He said that people of Pakistan firmly stand with their Kashmiri brethren and support their fair struggle. He said the people of Kashmir were demanding their right to self-determination, but India was suppressing their internationally-acknowledged movement.

He also expressed concerns over the lukewarm attitude of the international human rights organisations, which had failed to take cognizance of the situation.

He said that Pakistani nation fully supported their Kashmiri brethren, who were ready to sacrifice their lives for getting rid of the Indian yoke.

He said Pakistan strongly condemned the Indian act of annexation of IIOJ&K. "We will also continue providing moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people until they were granted the right to self-determination," Kastro added.