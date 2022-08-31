UrduPoint.com

UN Chief To Travel To Pakistan Next Week For Solidarity Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2022 | 12:11 PM

The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a briefing in New York says the Secretary General will go to the areas most impacted by the unprecedented climate catastrophe.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2022) The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week for a solidarity visit.

The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a briefing in New York said the Secretary General will go to the areas most impacted by the unprecedented climate catastrophe.

The Secretary General will also meet with displaced families.

Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar Ahmad while welcoming the visit has said it will contribute in a big way our collective effort to highlight the impact of this disaster.

He said this visit by UNSG to further mobilize international assistance.

