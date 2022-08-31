UN Chief to travel to Pakistan next week for solidarity visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a briefing in New York says the Secretary General will go to the areas most impacted by the unprecedented climate catastrophe.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2022) The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week for a solidarity visit.

The Secretary General will also meet with displaced families.

Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar Ahmad while welcoming the visit has said it will contribute in a big way our collective effort to highlight the impact of this disaster.

He said this visit by UNSG to further mobilize international assistance.