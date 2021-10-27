UN should force India to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak envoy

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium Zaheer A. Janjua on Wednesday said the United Nations should pressurize India to implement its Security Council's resolutions passed for giving the right to self-determination to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

In his message on the Kashmir Black Day received here, he said the international human rights organizations, observers, and media should be given access to the occupied territory to assess the plight of oppressed Kashmiris at the hands of brutal Indian forces.

Ambassador Janjua condemned the gross human rights violations committed by occupation forces in IIOJK.

The Ambassador said 74 years ago Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar and illegally occupied the territory.

He termed the Indian government's crackdowns on Kashmiri people as inhumane adding that the occupation forces have laid military siege in all IIOJK, depriving Kashmiris of all basic human rights.

With the deployment of more than 900,000 Indian occupation forces, occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into the most militarized zone in the world, said Ambassador Zaheer A. Janjua.

He said that the implementation of curfew; internet and media blackout deprived eight million innocent Kashmiris of civil rights and fundamental freedoms.

India has introduced other coercive measures including new domicile laws to change the demographic structure of the disputed area, he added.

"This legislation contradicts relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention," Janjua said.

Ambassador Janjua said it was using extrajudicial killings, rapes, violence, arbitrary arrests, indiscriminate use of pellet guns, and collective punishment as a tool of state policy. These violations have been repeatedly reported in international media, human rights organizations, and parliaments around the world, he underlined.

He added that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has extensively documented India's relentless violations. "Two separate reports have been issued in June 2018 and July 2019 that recommended an independent commission of inquiry," he noted.

The International Human Rights Watch in its 2021 report also pointed out these atrocities, he said, adding, unfortunately, India continues to deny access to international media, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and special mandate holders.

In July 2021, he said the Vice President of the European Parliament sent a letter to the President and High Representative of the European Commission with the joint signatures of 15 members of the European Parliament and called for immediate action to address the dangerous human rights in IIOJK.