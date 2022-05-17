UNDP, CDA launch mega solid waste management project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a mega solid waste management project under which garbage would be divided into two categories from the source point.

Talking to ptv news channel, Member Admin CDA Amir Abbas said that the project was initially introduced in E-7, Margalla Retreat, Park Enclave and I-8, areas adding, after experimental success of this project it would be further extended to other parts of the city.

He explained that the citizens would have to keep separate containers for dry and wet waste, adding, during the campaign the UNDP will provide shopping bags of green & blue colours in all the houses and it would help to separate dry and other garbage at the source point.

CDA officials would educate the public to separate their solid waste into two groups and it will also further segregate them into recyclables and hazardous wastes, he mentioned.

The sanitation department will be provided with six vehicles under the initiative, he added.

He said both UNDP and CDA were focusing on this project and would be replicated in throughout Islamabad.

Replying a question, he also expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness condition in the city and stressed the need to improve it further.

He urged the citizens to play their effective role to make the environment clean.