UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNDP Declares Nayyab Ali As Gender Equality Advocate In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

UNDP declares Nayyab Ali as Gender Equality Advocate in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan has declared International Award Winner Transgender rights activist Nayyab Ali as Gender Equality Advocate in Pakistan.

The UNDP Pakistan also published a portrait of Ms Nayyab Ali showing her struggle during different ages of her life via twitter. UNDP also shared her story on their website paying tribute for her tireless endeavours for the uplift of transgender community in Pakistan.

Nayyab Ali is one of the first transgender women to run for elections in Pakistan.

Over the years, Nayyab has established herself as a trailblazing advocate for the trans community, with her work on Pakistan's Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill being especially noteworthy. The film 'Vote for X' documenting her journey contesting elections as a gender minority in Pakistan was released earlier this year. She also consults for UNDP as a Transgender Rights Expert for the Training of Trainers (TOTs) on Stigma and Discrimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Minority Vote Twitter Women Undp

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga: Zimbabwe's 'conscient ..

2 minutes ago

IT Ministry taking steps to provide broadband serv ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns blast in Chaman

2 minutes ago

National Minority Day to be observed on Tuesday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.