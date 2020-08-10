UNDP declares Nayyab Ali as Gender Equality Advocate in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan has declared International Award Winner Transgender rights activist Nayyab Ali as Gender Equality Advocate in Pakistan.

The UNDP Pakistan also published a portrait of Ms Nayyab Ali showing her struggle during different ages of her life via twitter. UNDP also shared her story on their website paying tribute for her tireless endeavours for the uplift of transgender community in Pakistan.

Nayyab Ali is one of the first transgender women to run for elections in Pakistan.

Over the years, Nayyab has established herself as a trailblazing advocate for the trans community, with her work on Pakistan's Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill being especially noteworthy. The film 'Vote for X' documenting her journey contesting elections as a gender minority in Pakistan was released earlier this year. She also consults for UNDP as a Transgender Rights Expert for the Training of Trainers (TOTs) on Stigma and Discrimination.