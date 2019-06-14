(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has extended its assistance to Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme in order to ensure socio-economic development of youth.

According to an official, UNDP would launch various initiatives under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme from talent exploration to multiple employment opportunities that would not only improve economic condition of the unemployed potential young generation of the country but also help enhancing their professional skills.

It would help them to compete at the global level or at least among the indigenous market competitors, he added.

He said that different steps would be taken by UNDP for providing technical and financial support to uplift Pakistan's youth.

He said that UNDP would cooperate with the Prime Minister's Office for effective implementation of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.