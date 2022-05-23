UrduPoint.com

UNFAO To Establish Meteorological Station At SAU Sub-campus Umer Kot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) has decided to set up a meteorological station at Umerkot Sub-campus of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam

According to a university spokesman, FAO would implement the Green Climate Fund (GCF)-funded Project "Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management" with co-financing from Sindh Government in the targeted districts of Sanghar, Umer Kot, and Badin.

According to a university spokesman, FAO would implement the Green Climate Fund (GCF)-funded Project "Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management" with co-financing from Sindh Government in the targeted districts of Sanghar, Umer Kot, and Badin.

He said that Dr. Jorge Alvar, UNFAO agro-meteorological expert, Dr. Ashfaque Ahmed, Provincial Coordinator-GCF, FAO, and Dr. Tariq, Director Planning from Pakistan Meteorological Department paid a visit to the sub-campus of the SAU and got briefing regarding functioning of different departments.

Talking to the faculty, Alvar said that UNFAO was planning to establish the automatic weather station at the Umer Kot campus, which would support collecting real-time weather data and also aid university students for their research analysis purpose.

He said that UNFAO would provide internship and research assistance to the students.

Dr. Ashfaque said that this project focuses on increasing the resilience among the most vulnerable farming community in the Indus Basin to climate change and strengthening public and private sector capacity to support communities' adaptation to climate change. The faculty of sub-campus appreciated the efforts of the FAO and ensured full cooperation for joint activities.

SAU sub-campus faculty Dr. Reema Vistro, Dr. Shoaib Hakro, Dr. Abdul Hafeez, Dr. Ayaz Soomro as well as Kiltar Gul, Tahir Ahmed Choudhry and Najeeb Ahmed Nagraj from UNFAO were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

