UNFCC Issues Report On Technical Assessment Of Pakistan Forest Reference Emission Level

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) Thursday issued its report on technical assessment of the proposed Forest Reference Emission Level (FREL) submitted by Pakistan in 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) Thursday issued its report on technical assessment of the proposed Forest Reference Emission Level (FREL) submitted by Pakistan in 2020.

"The FREL proposed by Pakistan covers the activity reducing emissions from deforestation which is among the activities included in decision 13/CP.19," informed Syed Mehmood Nasir, Former Inspector General Forest of Pakistan.

Syed Mehmood Nasir had made a lot of efforts for winning REDD plus Project from Pakistan.

Talking to APP, Former IG Forest informed that submission of FREL was part of conditions set for provision of grants under REDD plus including payment for measures taken for carbon sequestration.

The UNFCC report mentioned that the assessment team notes that the data and information used by Pakistan in constructing its FREL are transparent, complete and overall in accordance with the guidelines.

According to UNFCC report, the FREL presented for the reference period 2004-2012, corresponds to one million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

As a result of the facilitative process during the technical assessment period, the FREL was modified to 946,653 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, the report added.

After issuance of technical assessment, the next step is to develop mechanism for distribution of grants among communities and department, Syed Mehmood Nasir observed.

He said Pakistan has already prepared strategy for implementation of REDD plus grants and issuance of technical assessment is a positive development in this regard.

Acceptance of FREL report of Pakistan by UNFCC also reflects the fact that department is working in right directions and systems are getting updated as per international standards, he commented.

