UNHCR Arranges December Bazaar To Support Refugees Business

Published December 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in collaboration with Inspire Pakistan, arranged a colorful event 'End of Year December Bazaar' here on Sunday, showcasing refugee-made products and Pakistani businesses supporting refugees.

The event aimed at entertaining participants through a cultural experience and supporting refugee businesses. Diplomats from various embassies, heads of UN agencies, and government officials visited the Bazaar.

The exotic display carried handmade jewelry, decoration pieces, interior decor, gift items, and garments made by the refugees.

UNHCR is a global organisation dedicated to saving lives and protecting the rights of refugees.

