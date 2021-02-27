UNHCR , IDEA distribute supporting package to 1606 families of Afghan refugees

Non-Governmental Organization Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA) with the collaboration of the United National High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) have distributed cattles, motorcycles and household items to the 1606 families of four Afghan Refugee camps here

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Non-Governmental Organization Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA) with the collaboration of the United National High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) have distributed cattles, motorcycles and household items to the 1606 families of four Afghan Refugee camps here.

This was disclosed in a press conference by the representatives of Afghan refugees Islahi Committee including Haji Hameed Gul from Khaki camp, Haji Jaleel from Ichrian camp, Daod Ahmed from Shaikh Abad camp and Hazrat Haji Khan Wazeer from Barreri camp.

They said that the package comprising goats, cows, motorcycles and household items would be provided to 2500 families of the Afghan refugee camps in district Mansehra to improve their economy while 1600 families had received the package.

The representatives further said "We are grateful to UNHCE and IDEA for the provision of such a good supporting package to the Afghan refugees which was never been given to them during the last four decades.

" While replying to a question, Haji Jaleel from Ichrian camp said that four to five animals were sick, we had informed the concerned NGO and they immediately addressed our concern and replaced all sick animals, while distributing the cattle the NGO gave us 10 days time for replacement of animals.

He said that a couple of days ago few people visited Afghan refugee camps and introduced us as representatives of UNHCR, they inspected few animals.

Haji Jaleel said that no refugee had protested nor complained about the supporting package, it was a conspiracy against the aid which was provided to 1600 families of the district.