UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uni Of Malakand Hold Test For Admission In MPhil Zoology

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Uni of Malakand hold test for admission in MPhil Zoology

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) ::The MPhil Zoology Admission Test held in Convocation Hall,University of Malakand with more than 345 Candidates appeared here on Saturday.

According to University administration, all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Test were made and all the aspirants candidates for the MPhil Zoology appeared in the Test under the Controller of the Examination of the Malakand University.

The result would be accessed on the website (www.pts.org.pk).

Related Topics

Malakand All

Recent Stories

Polish President Duda infected with coronavirus

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes Sudan&#039;s decision to initiate rel ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Zambian President on Indep ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

3 hours ago

31 Italian companies to take part in virtual WETEX ..

3 hours ago

Virtual WETEX, Dubai Solar show start Monday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.