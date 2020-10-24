Uni of Malakand hold test for admission in MPhil Zoology

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) ::The MPhil Zoology Admission Test held in Convocation Hall,University of Malakand with more than 345 Candidates appeared here on Saturday.

According to University administration, all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Test were made and all the aspirants candidates for the MPhil Zoology appeared in the Test under the Controller of the Examination of the Malakand University.

The result would be accessed on the website (www.pts.org.pk).