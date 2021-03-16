UNICEF provides 15 health facilities in five merges districts of KPK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan has supported 15 health facilities in different hospitals of five Khyber Pakhtunkhwa merged districts aiming to reduce maternal, new-born and child morbidities and mortalities from preventable causes.

Maternal Newborn & Child Health (MNCH) and Immunization services were being provided equipment, human resources, capacity building of healthcare providers, minor repairs and renovations as well as the establishment of WASH services, said a document of UNICEF said.

As many as 8,525 safe institutional deliveries were ensured in these health facilities, UNICEF Pakistan, besides providing antenatal care services were provided to 22,726 pregnant women, while 17,733 Pregnant Women provided with Clean Delivery Kits, 19,589 Pregnant and Lactating Women provided with Newborn Kits, the document said.

Also some 9,297 children aged 6 months to 10 years of age were immunized against measles through outreach services. A total of 209,917 individuals were reached for health hygiene and nutrition messages through community-based health awareness session by outreach teams.

UNICEF Pakistan also provided Training to 28 master trainers on Integrated MNCH, Family Planning, Nutrition, and COVID-19.

The 700 Private Practitioners were trained in all Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as being provided with COVID SoPs, communication materials on health and hygiene and basic (Gloves, Masks, Sanitizers) for ensuring continuity of essential MNCH and Immunization services in targeted Primary Health Care facilities, the document added.