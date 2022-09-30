Unidentified gunmen kill one in Kuchlak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Kuchlak, some 25 km away from the provincial capital on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was identified as Abdullah, a 30-year-old resident of Kuchlak.

He was on his way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled away from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.