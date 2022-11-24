UrduPoint.com

United Nations Academic Impact Grants Membership To University Of Turbat

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 09:57 PM

United Nations Academic Impact grants membership to University of Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI) has granted membership to the University of Turbat.

This is an acknowledgment of the tireless efforts of the faculty members under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad whose vision is to make Turbat University a premier institute providing quality higher education to the underprivileged population of this region.

Appreciating the efforts of the University of Turbat fraternity in general, and Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) in particular for this matchless achievement, the vice chancellor said that his institution was committed to supporting and advancing UNAI's founding principles, particularly capacity-building in higher education system, fighting poverty through education, higher education opportunity for every interested individual, and sustainability.

The VC said that his institution was also heavily involved in research areas; its young and dynamic faculty members were publishing research papers in leading journals on a variety of local issues, including out-of-school children, disasters, and green economy.

"In collaboration with the funding agencies, the university accommodates a large number of students by providing them full or partial scholarships", he added.

He said, "The UNAI is an initiative that engages higher education institutions to support and contribute to the fulfillment of the goals and mandates of the United Nations, including the promotion and protection of human rights, access to education, sustainability and conflict management."There are more than 1,500 member institutions in more than 147 countries that reach more than 25 million people in the fields of education and research worldwide, representing the global diversity of regions and the richness of thematic disciplines, he added.

