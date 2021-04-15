UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Universal Coverage To Revolutionize Health Sector: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

Universal coverage to revolutionize health sector: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the universal health coverage would revolutionize the health sector in the country and protect the poor against economic fallout of contracting a disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the universal health coverage would revolutionize the health sector in the country and protect the poor against economic fallout of contracting a disease.

Speaking after launching the Pakistan Medical Commission Online here, he said despite limited resources, Pakistan was moving towards full universal health coverage.

He said two provinces had taken the decision - the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had given health coverage to all its citizens while Punjab would be providing complete health coverage to the public by the end of current year.

The prime minister said now the private sector would establish hospitals in small towns and villages. Earlier, the private sector was not going to far off places as the people lacked buying power but now the poor would have health cards to get medical treatment, he added.

Imran Khan said the poor families did not have protection against disease, and they went below the poverty line and their budget was offset whenever affected by serious illness.

Health cards would provide protection to 50 percent of the country's population against disease, he added.

He said the private sector would be given incentives to import duty free medical equipment. The government would sell the land of Evacuee Trust Property board on concessional rates to make it easy for the private sector to construct hospitals, he added.

The prime minister viewed that the role of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC)would increase as the number of medical colleges would go up in future.

He appreciated the PMC for launching its online system for registration of medical colleges and students, and for redressal of public complaints.

"I congratulate the PMC because today it took a big step for the health sector as the introduction of technology will introduce transparency and meritocracy.

" Imran Khan said transparency and meritocracy would take Pakistan forward in the 21st century. The PMC as a regulator had presented itself before the public and medical students for review, he added.

He said unfortunately in the past, the performance of medical colleges and quality of health professionals had gone down as the regulator was not working properly.

There was a time when the country's medical colleges and doctors had acceptability in the world, but later the regulators became negligent and the standards went down, he remarked.

The prime minister said it was very important for the regulator to set standards for doctors and medical colleges as one could not take chance on the lives of the patients.

He assured of the PMC of the government's support to ensure its success as it would help the health sector in maintaining standards.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan spoke about the reforms in the health sector.

He said,"The modernization of the Pakistan Medical Commission is crucial in improving healthcare delivery in Pakistan. The online system will help our skilled healthcare cadre save precious time in the processing of their licensing and registration applications." The medical practitioners could now spend more time in treating their patients, he added.

PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi, while sharing his thoughts, said, "The introduction of technology will increase the efficiency of our systems and decrease the potential for human errors."He commended his team for working tirelessly to achieve the goal of digitizing the Pakistan Medical Commission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Century Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Import Poor Punjab Budget All Government

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

19 minutes ago

KP government notifies new timing for business in ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt sets up complaints cell against illicit ..

3 minutes ago

DC finalises tree plantation campaign for schools

3 minutes ago

DC visit sasta bazaar set up at Adayla road

3 minutes ago

Corona Task Force meeting held in DC office Kohat

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.