Universal Health Programme To Bring Revolutionary Change: Secretary Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

Universal Health Programme to bring revolutionary change: Secretary Health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi on Monday said that Universal Health Insurance Programme costing Rs 332 billion had been presented in the Central Development Party Working Committee for approval.

During his visit to Holy Family Hospital, the secretary revealed that he, along with Chairman Planning and Development Abdullah Sumbal, gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, who recommended it to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

He said that the Universal Health Insurance Program was a revolutionary program of the government from which people will significantly increase the standard of medical facilities.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Mohammad Umer and Medical Superintendent Holy Family Hospital Dr Shazia Zeb gave a detailed briefing about the facilities provided to the patients at the hospital.

Qazi also visited the dengue, gastrointestinal and emergency departments and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Later the secretary visited the newly constructed Rawalpindi Institute of Urology.

MS Dr Nouseen briefed the secretary about the institute.

On occasion, Ahmed Qazi said twin cities and adjacent areas would soon avail the best kind of facilities at the RIU.

