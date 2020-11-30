Universities ensure compliance of COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The universities have ensured strictly implementation of SOPs and government guidelines in view of the situation evolving out of the COVID-19 resurgence in the country.

An official from HEC told APP on Monday that the higher educational institutions have reiterated their commitment to ensure adherence to SOPs.

He said the universities have taken a number of steps to cope with the situation, including strict enforcement of SOPs on campuses, reducing the numbers of students in classrooms and hostels, and shift to hybrid modes of instruction.

"In fact, while the adherence to SOPs has dropped significantly in most other public places, universities have tried hard to maintain their level of vigilance and provide good examples for others," said the official.

To a question, he expressed that Vice Chancellors have committed to adhering to the guidelines issued by the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) and the health authorities.

Majority of the Vice Chancellors,HEC official said, have committed that they can switch to online or hybrid instruction, and limiting those who are allowed to enter the campus, in case the re-emergence of the virus requires curtailment of public interaction.

He emphasized, "We need to do the best we can to deter any disruption in the education system being caused by the situation evolving due to the COVID-19 recurrence." He stressed that the universities need to prepare and look ahead as to how they can deal better any evolving situation.

/395