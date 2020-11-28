UrduPoint.com
Universities Have Golden Opportunity To Enhance Educational Standards Through Virtual Education: President Dr. Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Universities have golden opportunity to enhance educational standards through virtual education: President Dr. Arif Alvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday said that universities had golden opportunity to enhance their educational standards through virtual education.

During a meeting with a delegation of civil society led by Haji Hanif Tayyab here, the president said an outbreak of COVID-19 had unfolded the importance of online education in the country. The Virtual University had been playing a pivotal role in online education by providing the cheapest and quality education, according to a news release.

The president was also briefed on the problems being faced by the management of Federal urdu University of Arts Science & Technology (FUUAST).

President Alvi said the FUUAST should also promote online education. The issue of brain drain in Pakistan had been a result of negligence in higher education sector.

Now efforts were being made to improve the situation by aligning the vision of all universities in line with the future requirements.

While emphasizing on non political behaviour in academia, President Dr. Arif Alvi advised Federal Urdu University to come up with an initiative on developing software in order to detect plagiarism and promote Urdu as a medium of language by increasing translation of best knowledge in Urdu. "Availability of the best and popular translation work in Urdu language can also eliminate illiteracy," he added.

The delegation of civil society comprised all veteran members including Haji Hanif Tayyab, Agha Masood, Manzar Naqvi and others.

