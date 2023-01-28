University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to increase fees due to severe financial crunch: Dr Jalal Arif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has decided to increase its fees due to severe financial crunch, says UAF spokesman Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that due to Covid, floods and the economic crises faced by the country, the Higher education Commission (HEC) financial support was facing declining trends for universities including UAF.�Keeping this situation in view, the generation of resources at local level became vital for Agriculture University.� He said that UAF utility bill expenditure, which was standing at Rs.156 million ten years ago, had increased to Rs.362 million in 2020-21.

However, in the financial year 2021-22, the utility bill budget jumped to 100 per cent and crossed Rs.700 million due to increasing cost at national level. � Therefore, owing to severe financial crisis, the university syndicate in September 2022 meeting took a decision of 25 per cent increase in fees on the account of utility bills and other rising expenditures whereas tuition fee remained same and it was not increased.� � Last time, the fee was increased in 2019 and it has not been increased for the last three years.

� In September last year, the increment in fees decision was postponed for a semester due to floods situation and now it is being implemented to run financial affairs of the university.

From this increment the university will get Rs.190 million additionally whereas the expenditures have gone up manifolds.� He said that University of Agriculture Faisalabad was providing numerous scholarships to thousands of deserving students from underprivileged background.

� In 2021-22, as many as 6,645 students benefitted from scholarships worth Rs.450 million while the students who are unable to pay the fees on-time are being given the facility to pay in installments.�At this critical time of financial crunch, we all have to make sacrifices to face the crisis.

There are different stages in the life of nations, so as a nation, we have to work together to give opportunities to national institutions for public service. �The university administration has requested the parents and students not to be indulged in the propaganda of some people and put the focus on their studies as the educated youth is a guarantee of a bright nation, he added.