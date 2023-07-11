University of Sindh extends date for admission fee submission

The Director Research and Graduate Studies University of Sindh has extended last date to submit admission fees for admission in various departments of M.Phil, M.S. and Ph.D. up to July 14

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Director Research and Graduate Studies University of Sindh has extended last date to submit admission fees for admission in various departments of M.Phil, M.S. and Ph.D. up to July 14.

According to announcement, the successful candidates could submit the admission fee for admissions in M.Phil, M.S. and Ph.D. Academic Year 2023.