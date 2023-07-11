Open Menu

University Of Sindh Extends Date For Admission Fee Submission

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

University of Sindh extends date for admission fee submission

The Director Research and Graduate Studies University of Sindh has extended last date to submit admission fees for admission in various departments of M.Phil, M.S. and Ph.D. up to July 14

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Director Research and Graduate Studies University of Sindh has extended last date to submit admission fees for admission in various departments of M.Phil, M.S. and Ph.D. up to July 14.

According to announcement, the successful candidates could submit the admission fee for admissions in M.Phil, M.S. and Ph.D. Academic Year 2023.

Related Topics

Sindh July

Recent Stories

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

6 minutes ago
 Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia ..

Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia Nazir appointed

6 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delive ..

Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delivery to Syria Via Turkey for 9 M ..

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up n ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid ..

6 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

14 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligenc ..

US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency - Treasury

6 minutes ago
Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Confl ..

Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Conflict Up to Kiev

6 minutes ago
 PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, inst ..

PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, instrumental in securing IMF deal

14 minutes ago
 Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PA ..

Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PAC

14 minutes ago
 UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissi ..

UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissions reduction of 40% by 2030 i ..

34 minutes ago
 ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in mil ..

ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in military check-post attack case

6 minutes ago
 Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan